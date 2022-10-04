The Rainsville City Council met this past Monday night. There were several subjects put to motion. One of the bigger ones was the request from councilman Derek Rosson to install a flashing light in front of the Rainsville Technology School.

According to him, the area is a “high-velocity area” which causes issues when buses are trying to pull out and presents a potential danger to the students in the area.

