The Rainsville City Council met this past Monday night. There were several subjects put to motion. One of the bigger ones was the request from councilman Derek Rosson to install a flashing light in front of the Rainsville Technology School.
According to him, the area is a “high-velocity area” which causes issues when buses are trying to pull out and presents a potential danger to the students in the area.
The flashing light, similar to the one in front of Plainview, would hopefully slow down traffic in front of the tech school to make it easier and safer for buses to get out and lower any potential dangers to the children.
The official motion allowed Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt to contact the state in order to set the plan in action to install the light.
In addition to the light, there was a motion from councilman Ricky Byrum involving dumpsters. The council voted to purchase four roll-off dumpsters, designed specifically to be loaded onto a roll-off truck, for $22,857.
Also at Monday's meeting, a motion for a virtual training course for the Rainsville Police Department was put to the table. The course would cost $900 and take around six hours to complete. A motion to authorize the mayor to sign off on this course was put up and unanimously passed.
The mayor began the meeting by putting up a motion to approve the contract and payment to TNT/Road Patching to repair Oak, Kilgore, Meadors, Williams, Third Avenue, and Plainview Road for the sum total cost of $16,460. Following this, a motion for a deposit and advance to be paid towards Pyrotecnico in the amount of $7,800 was put to motion. Both of these were passed.
There were a few personnel changes within the city's employment. The motion to hire Ron King (a Waste Water Treatment Plant/ Grade III Operator) was approved, along with a salary of $25.25, effective immediately. Tara Wilkerson and Mary Barrontine both submitted resignations and both were accepted.
Councilman Bejan Taheri put three things to the table, including purchasing a hazmat trailer and hazmat equipment for $7,825 and $10,000 respectively. Not only were these both passed without trouble, but Taheri also put a motion to repair the floor in the Annex through Jimmy Traylor Construction for $3,500. This motion was also passed without question.
Following these discussions, councilman Rosson made a motion to pay the monthly bills and the entire meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is scheduled for October 17, 2022.
