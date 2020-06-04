s have faced a difficult decision about whether to proceed with summertime events now that government restrictions for COVID-19 have started to lift. Organizers of the Bluegrass on the Rim event are opting to present this year’s concert virtually on Facebook on Saturday, June 13.
Because the coronavirus continues to spread in the community, JSU Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy decided that a live show at the canyon center isn’t possible yet. He said this year’s concert is dedicated to front line workers, first responders and all of those impacted by COVID-19.
The venue off Alabama Highway 35 remains temporarily closed, so the concert can be viewed via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/littlerivercanyoncenter/ at 5 p.m. that day or anytime later on-demand. The event is free, but a donation link will be available to view.
Presented by the Jacksonville State University, 2020 marks the event’s seventh year. In a Facebook post, Conroy announced performances from Nashville recording artist Megan Mullins and top bluegrass bands Foggy Hollow Revue and Valley Road.
“Nothing is better than to sit under the summer sky, with family friends, near the river and with bluegrass in the air,” said Conroy in the post. “Since that’s not happening, we lined up some ‘virtual’ grass. With our truly awesome talent, high definition video, multi-channel record and some funny stuff, we hope it will be the next best thing to be there.”
Event Master of Ceremony Glen Williams said, “We hope that folks will take the time to relax and sit down behind their favorite screens for some good old fashion summer fun. Bluegrass on the Rim is a great tradition, and I’m so glad it won’t be lost in 2020.”
Williams said headliner Mullins was a child prodigy who learned several musical instruments as a toddler.
“By age three, [she] was performing between 100-200 shows a year with her family band, winning a multitude of fiddle contests across America. Equally well versed in classical music, Megan became a frequent featured soloist with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic as a teenager. Her own personal playing style melds bluegrass, classical, Celtic and contemporary country for something uniquely its own. She’ll be joined by her brother Marcus Mullins.”
Foggy Hollow returns to the event, blending musicians from several genres who share a love for the traditional tunes.
Valley Road are also Bluegrass on the Rim regulars. “From big-time festivals to small country churches, we've tried to maintain that idea in everything we do,” said Valley Road guitarist Johnny Goss. “We hope to provide the best entertainment we can while keeping Christian family values at the forefront.”
For more information on the JSU Canyon Center, call 256-845-3548 or visit https://www.facebook.com/littlerivercanyoncenter/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.