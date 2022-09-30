Madelyn Jackson Receives Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship

Dekalb County native and Auburn University student Madelyn Jackson received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture Foundation and the Dekalb County Farmers Federation. Jackson was recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation scholarship reception Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn. Jackson is a freshman studying agricultural business and economics. Pictured are from left Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Jackson, Federation District 3 Director John Bert East and Federation North Area Vice President Rex Vaughn.

 Contributed Photo

Eighty-two students were recognized during the organization’s annual scholarship reception Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn.

“We are committed to the next generation,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “We believe that these students are the future.” 

