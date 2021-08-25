Large amount of spice confiscated Tuesday

Hard work paid off for the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit after a large amount of synthetic marijuana (spice) was seized Tuesday.
After numerous narcotics complaints regarding a residence in Powell, agents paid a visit to the address at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday. When arriving on scene, agents observed a subject toss an object underneath the porch. After locating the object, it was determined to be synthetic marijuana.
After a search of the residence, approximately 100 grams of synthetic marijuana was located and appeared to be bagged for distribution. Derick Nash Farmer, 24 of Powell, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
