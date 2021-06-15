Stevens returns to Times-Journal as circulation manager

Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 05:30:16 AM Sunset: 07:58:25 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: S @ 11mph UV Index: 8 Very High

Sunday Night

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.