Stevens returns to Times-Journal as circulation manager

After more than 25 years, The Times-Journal welcomes back Nita Stevens as the newspaper’s circulation manager.
Stevens, a Fort Payne native, worked for The Times-Journal from 1990 to 1997, serving as an assistant to the publisher, advertising consultant, classified manager and circulation manager. Stevens served under three publishers in her time with the newspaper in the 1990s. She also held a recurring column, “Born to Shop” and contributed articles and photography for the newspaper.
“I’m thrilled to have Nita back in The Times-Journal family,” said Publisher Steven Stiefel. “I have many good memories of working alongside her. I shared with Times-Journal Owner Patrick Graham how deeply she cares about our product and subscribers. She is invested in our success because of her deep connections to the community and a tremendous resource already knowing who people are.”
Stevens brings years of business experience to the paper, including her work with Dalton Rug and establishing and owning multiple local businesses; however, she said her years at the newspaper gave her even more knowledge of the business world than she could have imagined.
“It’s different from growing up in business, my dad owned businesses, to this where you represent so many businesses and are so professional,” Stevens said. “My time here was priceless, that sounds cliche, but it was. What I learned, and the different people I met and was exposed to, groomed me for what I eventually moved onto.”
Her community involvement spans for decades and encompasses time with the DeKalb County Child Development Center, DeKalb County Board of Registrars, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross and more. She also managed United Grocery Outlet for two years.
Her involvement with the Big Wills Art Council led Stevens to Austin, Texas, where she helped Fort Payne native Nakia Reynoso to market himself as a musician and singer-songwriter, eventually gaining national fame as a contestant on the first season of NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice.” Through a shared association with Aware Records, Stevens was also instrumental in helping arrange singer-songwriter John Mayer’s first major interview while he was playing local clubs gaining a following before going on to win Grammy awards.
Wanting to be closer to family back in Alabama, she returned to the area. No matter where life took Stevens since her time at the newspaper, she said people still recognize and associate her with The Times-Journal.
“I carried a lady her newspaper the other day on Rucker Street,” said Stevens. “We had an issue and we missed her paper and I pulled up and knocked and she said, ‘Well, there’s The Times-Journal knocking on my door.’ It’s amazing to me that it was 25 years ago and people still associate me with the paper. I feel honored to be coming back to a job that has remained in my life so much.”
Now, Stevens is ready to jump back into the newspaper industry and serve subscribers once again.
“With the subscribers, you get acquainted with people all over the county from all walks of life,” she said.
Stevens said she is proud to again work for a newspaper that holds respect in the community.
