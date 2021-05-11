Fort Payne man dies in two-vehicle crash Monday

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:15 a.m. Monday, May 10, has claimed the life of a Fort Payne man.
Cranston James Noojin, 59, was fatally injured when the 2001 Nissan Frontier he was driving failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2004 Kia Optima. Noojin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on DeKalb County 483 near DeKalb County 51, approximately six miles south of Fort Payne.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
