Sav-A-Life of DeKalb County, Inc. recently announced the completeion of "The Memorial Garden for the Unborn of Northeast Alabama".
"The Garden has been a long-time vision for the ministry that the Lord brought to reality this year," Women's Care Center Director Anita Johnson said. "It is dedicated to those who have lost an unborn child to abortion or miscarriage. It is a place to mourn and find solace from the pain of losing a child. A beautiful western red cedar gazebo sits within the tranquil place and houses a ‘Wall of Names’. Those who have lost a child to abortion or miscarriage can place a plaque on the wall. The plaques can be ordered through the Women's Care Center."
The garden is open to the public and is located adjacent to Women's Care Center at 107 4th St SW, Fort Payne.
