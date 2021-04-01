Collinsville man dies in Monday crash

A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:05 a.m. Monday, March 29, has claimed the life of a Collinsville man.
Fredy Mendoza Velasquez, 26, was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near DeKalb County Road 483, approximately nine miles south of Fort Payne.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
