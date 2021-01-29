DeKalb Regional Medical Center may expand senior psychiatric services

DeKalb Regional Medical Center seeks to secure funding to expand its senior care unit by up to 10 new beds, hospital Administrator Patrick Trammell recently shared in a conference call with state leaders.
Trammell thanked Dist. 8 State Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, and Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, for writing letters of support.
He said the hospital’s psychiatry service is focused on geriatric patients, licensed for 19 beds and steadily operating on 18 beds.
“Demand over the years has been intense,” Trammell said. “There have been many days when we have run up to our capacity.”
“We’ve started a process of requesting the state add 10 additional beds to our certificate of need as regulated in this planning region,” Trammell said. “We did get unanimous approval from the statewide health coordinating council after that request and have received a letter from Gov. Kay Ivey to approve those 10 beds. Now DeKalb Regional is taking the next step, which is to apply for a certificate of need. We will present our case to the statewide health planning and development agency as soon as their next meeting after our application is approved. We expect, subsequent to that, to secure funding to renovate and add anywhere from six to 10 beds immediately, but otherwise, add those 10 beds to our license and thereby expand our capabilities for even more of those geriatric behavioral health patients who have an acute situation so we can get them back to where they can be discharged to a place where they can function better.”
DRMC’s psychiatrists look closely at what’s going on in the person’s life to determine their mental state and come up with treatments that relieve emotional stress and pain. The losses of loved ones along with the stresses from diminishing physical and mental abilities can naturally lead to lifestyle changes and increased physical challenges resulting in sadness and withdrawal. However, persistent personality changes or unusual behaviors may mean that a senior is suffering from an emotional illness.
Signs and symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions, panic attacks, anxiety, agitation and/or depression severe enough to cause someone to be frantic, unresponsive and unable to perform routine activities, as well as self-inflicted wounds, dangerous behavior and suicidal thoughts. Most behavioral/emotional illnesses in older adults are treatable, especially if dealt with early.
A multi-disciplinary team first does a thorough evaluation to help determine what is causing the changes in behavior.
They check for underlying medical issues that may contribute to the patient’s condition. Based upon the findings, the team works with the patient, family and other healthcare providers to develop a course of treatment that best meets the needs of the individual.
To learn more about DeKalb Regional’s Senior Behavioral Health services, visit http://www.dekalbregional.com/dekalb-regional-medical-center/seniorbehavioralhealth or call (256) 997-2725.
