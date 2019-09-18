On Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m., a man walked into the Jackson County Courthouse in Scottsboro armed with a handgun on his side. After being refused entry by courthouse security deputies, the man drew his weapon and was shot. Medical attention was provided at the scene and he was later transported to Huntsville Hospital. The status is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported. The man’s name is not being released at this time. The State of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) was contacted and responded to investigate this shooting incident.
The Jackson County Courthouse will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen on Thursday morning.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips thanked all the agencies who responded promptly to the scene to assist, especially the Scottsboro Police Department, Scottsboro Fire Department and Highlands Ambulance Service.
