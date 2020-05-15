City of Rainsville debuts new additions to welcome signs

The City of Rainsville debuted four new “Welcome to Rainsville” signs this week that feature athletic accomplishments of Plainview High School and Cornerstone Christian Academy.
The Rainsville City Council approved the purchase of the additional signage adding state championship information in early April of 2019.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the City of Rainsville and the community value family and believe in supporting the efforts and achievements of students in the community.
“We as a council felt one way to show our appreciation to the students and to highlight the accomplishments of these talented individuals was to display their state records in a lasting way,” he said.
The new signs are located on either side of AL-75 and AL-35 as you enter Rainsville.
Plainview High School accomplishments include the following:
• Class 3A State Basketball Champions 2018-2019
• State Beta Champions 1999-2017 and 2019
• National Beta Champions 2001-2006, 209, 2011-2012 and 2014
• National Cheerleading Champions 1994 and 2014
• State Fishing Champions 2014
Cornerstone Christian Academy accomplishments include the following:
• Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division I State Championship 2019
• State Beta Champions 2016-2020
• National Beta Champions 2018
– Sherrie Blevins of Mountain Valley News contributed to this article.
