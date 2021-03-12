County recognizes resident for 106th birthday 

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday presented Mrs. Vennira Beatrice Woods with a resolution honoring her on her 106th birthday.
Mrs. Woods, of the Powell area, was not able to attend the ceremony. However, daughter Linda Woods, one of her four children and her brother, Ardean Wigley, accepted the resolution on her behalf.
Mrs. Woods has nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
Harcrow read the following.” We, the DeKalb County Commission, do hereby send our greetings and congratulations on this great milestone and commend Mrs. Woods for her fidelity and commitment to her family, friends and community.
May God bless you and your family on this day and in days to come is our sincere prayer,” he said. “[District IV Commission Lester] Black was responsible for the recognition and we thank her family for being here today so very much.”
The commission also:
• approved to post the position of parts warehouse manager for the County Road Department.
• approved creating a staff sergeant position for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and promoting Lee Meadows to that position from his current executive assistant position. The new position comes from dissolving of an un-vacant transport position.
• approved the promotion of Hannah Weather Weather to an executive assistant at DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
• approved the promotion of Deputy Bo Waldrop to sergeant over the transport department.
• approved the transfer of Ken Thomas from courthouse security to part-time range maintenance at the recently acquired Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37.
• approved to hire Hunter Miller to replace Will Formby.
• approved the resignation of Bailey Howl and Hope Gomez from the Cecil Reed Detention Center.
• approved Bond Resolution, regarding the refinancing of the county’s current jail bonds and road bonds.
• approved Trails Resolution, a project for trail improvements to the High Falls Park via the ADECA Recreational Trails Program.
• approved CDBG-CV Public Hearing and Resolution
The next commission meeting is set for April. 13, 2021.
