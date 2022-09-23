Cook Foundation fights Parkinson's

Alabama guitarist Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa promoted their non-profit foundation during Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce event hosted at Cook Castle Thursday evening.
Lisa Cook recalled how, in 2013, the country music superstar was diagnosed with Parkinson’s after experiencing difficulty accurately casting his fishing lure. Bandmates Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry later said they worried he might have suffered a stroke when Cook started struggling to hit his guitar notes.
The incurable nervous system disorder causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination.
“Jeff chose not to disclose his condition for a few years,” Lisa Cook said. “He did not want the music to stop or the party to end. It was important to him to continue the band’s rigorous tour.”
On April 29, 2017, he discontinued touring with the band when he announced the diagnosis in The Tennessean newspaper, sharing the extreme frustration he experienced trying to play guitar, fiddle or sing.
“He knew it was time to slow down and let his body heal,” she said.
Owen and Gentry continue to tour, with Cook’s encouragement that they keep playing their hits for the fans. Away from the limelight for the first time since the group exploded in popularity in 1980, Cook faced a frightening future because symptoms usually start slowly and worsen over time. Tremors become common and speech difficult as the condition progresses over time.
