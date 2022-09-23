Cook Foundation fights Parkinson's

 Lisa Cook, wife of Alabama guitarist Jeff Cook, spoke at a Fort Payne Chamber event Thursday hosted by Cook Castle to promote the Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation. 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Alabama guitarist Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa promoted their non-profit foundation during Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce event hosted at Cook Castle Thursday evening. 

Lisa Cook recalled how, in 2013, the country music superstar was diagnosed with Parkinson’s after experiencing difficulty accurately casting his fishing lure. Bandmates Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry later said they worried he might have suffered a stroke when Cook started struggling to hit his guitar notes.

