Suspected thief foiled by social media

Authorities recovered a utility vehicle stolen from Ider High School on May 1 after the principal asked the public for help on social media.
Jacob Lee Correll, 30 of Ider, was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth degree receiving stolen property. Deputies also charged him with attempting to elude questioning, resisting arrest and violation of his parole.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said school staff noticed the utility vehicle was missing on Monday morning. Ider Principal Bridgett Ott asked the public for help in a Facebook post in which she included a photo of the missing vehicle. A short time later, an observant citizen noticed a vehicle matching the photo on Woodland Avenue in Ider and notified law enforcement.
"When things are put on social media, it can be a blessing or a curse. In this case, it was definitely a blessing,” Welden said. "We had numerous tips that were called in that led law enforcement straight to where the stolen property was sitting. What thieves don't realize is that even when they think no one sees them, there is always someone that sees something. I am proud of and very thankful to be a part of such an incredible community. When our community bands together, it makes us all a force to be reckoned with. God bless."
