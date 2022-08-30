Nichols set to headline Boom Days

Final preparations are coming together as the 2022 Boom Days Heritage Celebration is just 16 days away.
One of the two headliners for the Sept. 17 show is three-time Grammy nominee Joe Nichols.
Nichols, 45, is known for country hits like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and “Brokenheartsville” since he won New Artist of the Year from the Country Music Association in 2003. His newest album is called “A Good Day for Living”, and the title reflects his goal of putting out a positive message in a negative world.
He explained, “I live by gratitude. It changes your perspective on everything. So this song is about a fun, simple way to have a little gratitude about your day.”
“A Good Day for Living” -- his first new full-length project in four years -- debuted in February as a Top 3 Most Added Song at U.S. country radio the week of its release. The 13-song collection reunited Nichols with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed his 2013 album “Crickets” containing back-to-back number 1 GOLD-certified hits “Sunny and 75” and “Yeah.” Cones also produced Nichols’ follow-up album, critically acclaimed “Never Gets Old”.
For Nichols — an Arkansas native who grew up listening to icons like George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Buck Owens — keeping things country has been about traditionalist country and modern twang. Blurring the boundaries between country music’s past and present is an approach that has earned Nichols three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records.
Nichols’ additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times “Best-Albums-of-the-Year” nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the “ACM Presents: Superstar Duets on CBS” to “The Tonight Show”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “The View”, “Entertainment Tonight” and “Austin City Limits”.
He’s currently touring the country through November 14. He recently told Fox News Digital that he’s dabbling in acting with a role in the film “Murder at Yellowstone City” alongside actors Anna Camp, Aimee Garcia, Scottie Thompson, Zach McGowan and Thomas Jane.
Speaking of celebrities, Boom Days will feature a variety of other performances, including fellow country music hit-maker Billy Dean. Earlier that afternoon, the bands “The Locals” and “Wildwood” will take to the stage. Other artists scheduled for this year’s Boom Days include “Dad Company” and “Midnight Special” A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival on Sept. 16. Festival-goers can also enjoy the sounds of Dusty Smith, Matty Croxton, John Sells, gospel by Sara Roe and the Underwoods, Motown sounds from the Underwoods and Elisha Tatum & Friends.
Boom Days celebrates Fort Payne’s unique beginnings nearly 130 years ago. Boom Days was the North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association’s Event of the Year in 2012 and in 2015 Boom Days was deemed the highest honor of becoming the state of Alabama’s Event of the year.
Boom Days is presented totally free to attend thanks to sponsors. It’s much more than just a music festival. In the September issue of DeKalb Living magazine, out today, staff writer Cinthia Rico looks at all of the events besides the music that guests are in store for when they travel to Fort Payne on Sept. 16 to join in the fun.
“Good Day For Living” is available to stream at all digital retailers now. For information on Joe Nichols, visit http://www.joenichols.com and follow @JoeNichols on Twitter.
For more information about Boom Days, email info@boomdays.com or call (256) 845-1524.
