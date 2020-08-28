Fort Payne sees only one seat secured in Tuesday's election

Fort Payne's Municipal Election on Tuesday saw only one seat secured, while the other four will be determined in a runoff election on Oct. 6, 2020.
The city had 18 candidates participate this election, and Walter Watson was the only candidate to reach the threshold of more than 50% of the total vote to be guaranteed a seat with his number of 1,060, the total needed being 1,023.
The next eight candidates in number of votes will be in the running for the remaining four seats. The following candidates remain in the running, along with the their total number of votes:
• Smith, Phillip – 900
• Eberhart, Johnny – 899
• Ham, Randall – 887
• Hill, Wade – 873
• Brewer, Lynn – 843
• Magbie, Charlene – 814
• Ingle, Roger – 787
• Smith, John – 698
Candidates gathered at the Fort Payne City Auditorium Tuesday night to await the results. Watson thanked voters for their support, and looks frward to working with the council for the next four years.
Former City Council President Brian Baine was elected mayor unopposed, to replace the current mayor, Larry Chesser, who did not enter the 2020 election.
The current council and city officials will make the final, official count and finalize the results Tuesday.
The deadline to register to vote in the run-off election is Sept. 7 and the run-off election is to be held Oct. 6. Look for more information on the upcoming election in a future edition of The Times-Journal.
