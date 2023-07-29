The Alabama Fire Marshal's Office and local firefighters continue to investigate a blaze Thursday afternoon that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child.
Bruce Wilson of the DeKalb County Coroner's Office said he was called to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz where Jaxon Babbino, 3, succumbed to injuries from a house fire in the 1600 block of County Road 384, Crossville, which is in the Kilpatrick area.
An adult in the home was not injured.
The single-story home was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape Thursday afternoon. Nearby were various children’s toys strewn across the front lawn, including a plastic truck, a tricycle and a Big Wheel.
A trampoline nearby served as a desk of sorts for investigators Thursday as they sifted through the scene as the sun sank lower in the evening sky.
An investigator with the Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene collecting evidence in brown paper envelopes and bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.