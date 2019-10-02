The NACC Department of Music is proud to announce their most varied Concert Season yet.
On Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the W. M. Beck Music Auditorium, get ready to “Fall in Love with Music.” Join us as we shine the spotlight on each of our vocal and instrumental ensembles. Admission is free with a donation to our local animal shelters.
In November, members of the newly formed Mustang String Band will join forces with the NACC Theatre Department to perform “The Old Man and The Old Moon.” The show will run Nov. 8-10 and 15-17 in the NACC Lyceum. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11.
Next, jazz up your holiday season with “A Swinging Christmas,” Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the NACC Tom Bevill Lyceum. Admission is free.
In the New Year, come usher in this generation’s Roaring '20s with a trip to our Student Center Speakeasy on February 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Don your best flapper dress or fedora, and come enjoy the music of the Harlem Renaissance in style. Admission is free.
Stay tuned for the remainder of 2020, as we celebrate Women’s History Month in March with “Each Life Has Its Place”, a concert of music by female singer-songwriters. In April, get ready to turn it up “to 11” in a fun concert featuring the NACC Jazz Band and Encore. Lastly, we hope you will join us in wishing “upon a star” as we bring the magical music of Disney to the stage in May.
Follow us on Facebook @NACCMusic and on Instagram @_nacc_music for all NACC Department of Music news and more.
