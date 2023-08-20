Mazie Wilson Long will mark a huge milestone September 3, when she turns 100.
A party is planned – her niece Barbara Stewart and family members will gather Saturday, Sept. 2 to celebrate at Mazie’s home at 506 Murdock Road NE -- and friends are welcome to stop by and visit, starting at 1 p.m.
“I’m going to blow this mountaintop off,” Mazie joked, “and everybody is invited.”
The past 99 years have taken Mazie a great distance: from her childhood in Mississippi, to married life in Pennsylvania, to travels all over the United States when she and her husband retired. They retired from their travels to Fort Payne, a location selected by Eddie Long, Mazie said, because it was like his home state of Pennsylvania, without the cold weather.
While Mazie looks forward to the celebration, it’s a bittersweet birthday. It will be the first without her twin sister Dazie, who died Dec. 13, 2022.
“Half of me is gone,” Mazie said of her twin.
She said when they were young, “if we couldn’t dress alike we wouldn’t go.” While married life parted the twins, they would live together again in later years. After Dazie lost her husband, she moved to Fort Payne and shared Mazie’s home.
Dazie and Mazie Wilson were born in Clarksdale, Mississippi. They had five older siblings and five younger ones would arrive in the years after 1923.
At the time of the birth, Mazie came as a surprise. The family story was that after Dazie was born, someone attending the birth looked at her father and said, “My God, there’s another one.”
“That’s how I was found out,” Mazie said.
There was talk of naming the girls Ruth and Ruby, but there was a cousin born a short time earlier who was named Ruby, and they didn’t want to have two Rubys in the family. Dazie was named, and the twin’s father decided the second baby should be named Mazie – after her mother – because it went well with Dazie.
Their father had a business, Wilson Wheel Works, and he worked
and they lived on a plantation in Clarksdale.
“We were born in the big house,” Mazie said, and she recalled the family being well off.
“We were rolling in the dough,” she said. After a major flood in 1927, the family moved back to Aberdeen, Mississippi near the Alabama state line.
When the Depression hit, it hit the Wilson family, like so many others. The twins felt the effects as a child would.
“Mother sat the two of us down. We were the youngest at the time. She told us that Santa Claus wasn’t going to have much that Christmas because his plane crashed,” Mazie recalled. There had been a big picnic in the town to show off an airplane – something many people hadn’t seen at that time.
They did receive cloth-bodied dolls that year. Mazie said one of her doll’s legs was shorter than the other and she kept pulling on it to try to make them even. “I pulled the leg off,” she said. Dazie took her doll outside to play and left it when she ran inside to escape the rain. “All the stuff washed off its face,” Mazie said.
“Two days after Christmas, we didn’t even have the dolls,” she said.
Mazie said her father ran for every local political office there was, and never won any of them.
He would take the twins out to campaign with him, she said, and would have them buck dance at political appearances. She remembered waiting for him while he campaigned around town, and how they could hear him politicking from down the street.
Working days
When they graduated from high school, she said, they were expected to get jobs.
The only jobs they could get were at a garment factory. “We weren’t going to work in that garment factory,” she said. They did, but soon the war started, and they found different jobs.
“We were Rosie the Riveters,” Mazie said. She means literally; they worked at a plant where airplanes parts were repaired, putting in rivets. “We got really good at that,” Mazie said. “We liked that job. We really did work hard.”
In the meantime, two brothers were in the fighting. One was a paratrooper, shot down on D-Day “but he got home,” Barbara said. Another brother was captured, spending time in a Germany prison camp.
The twins were featured in a photo with a “Stars and Stripes” story, posing as though they were working on a lathe. They didn’t work on lathes, and they were well dressed and groomed in the photo, when they would have normally been wearing work clothes with hair pulled back. “We worked in the sheet metal shop,” Mazie said, “but that wasn’t impressive enough.”
While it might not have been an entirely accurate depiction of the way they worked, it highlighted the fact that they, like so many women, worked hard while so much of the male workforce was away at war, and the photo of the twins went all over the United States.
Dazie and Mazie were sent to Memphis to an aeronautics school, and Dazie met Jim Akers, her future husband. The twins also worked at the air force base in Columbus. A guy Mazie knew told her he had a good friend named Eddie Long who was going into the paratroopers and would be stationed at the base. “I hate to mention it, but he was a damn Yankee,” she said.
“When I met that little turkey from Pennsylvania, we got be pretty good friends.
“He kept saying ‘marry me the next time I get furlough, marry me on my next furlough,’” she said.
“I had to marry him to get him to shut up,” Mazie said. “And we were married 60 years.” Eddie died in 2004. “We had 60 good years,” she said.
Mazie’s husband took her back to his home state of Pennsylvania. “I worked for Penn State, and he worked at the state penn,” she said, laughing. Mazie worked in data processing, with a unit that was “about the size of a refrigerator.”
Dazie’s husband was in civil service, and after the war, the couple moved to Memphis in 1945.
The Longs would later move to Philadelphia and worked at a mental hospital until it shut down.
At age 52, they retired. “We didn’t have any children,” she said, “so we just quit.”
For three years, they traveled the U.S., staying mostly at state parks.
They settled in the Fort Payne area, near DeSoto Park, Mazie said, because her husband said it looked like Pennsylvania, without the cold harsh winters.
Mazie and Eddie were host and hostess at the state park for three years, Barbara recalled.
“My dad died in 2000,” Barbara said. “My mom moved up here. They lived up here 18 or 19 years. Y’all were the talk of the mountain,” she told her aunt.
They started going to New Oregon Methodist Church. They went to Boaz and modeled clothes for a store there. They joined the Red Hat society.
“We left no stones unturned,” Mazie said.
The family has traditionally had a family reunion on the Saturday before Labor Day, coinciding with Mazie and Dazie’s birthdays. As many of the 10 other siblings and their descendants who could would gather, Barbara said, coming from all over the country, with everyone bringing food.
As getting around became more of a challenge for Mazie and Dazie, they started having a smaller gathering at the home the twins shared, and simplified it to cake and visiting.
They look forward now, to marking Mazie’s 100th birthday, and sharing it with family and friends.
