Fort Payne adds ticketing system for citizen reports/requests

The City of Fort Payne has added a page to its website for citizens to report an issue with city services provided by sanitation and garbage collection, public works and the street department, parks and recreation, ordinances, inspections and zoning, and sewer services/wastewater treatment plant.
The web page, https://fortpayne.org/report-an-issue/, states that the appropriate department will review the information submitted and contact the citizen submitting the information, if necessary.
A form on the page provides fields for entering a name, email address, phone number, and short description/ticket title.
It also contains a field for entering more detailed information and attaching a file if needed to show an image or share a relevant document.
To prevent spam submissions, users must check the box before submitting the ticket.
The ticket submission page comes as a lower-cost alternative to the SeeClickFix app that the Fort Payne City Council considered subscribing to last year at the encouragement of Council member John Smith.
CivicPlus created that app, which more than 7,500 local governments have used to respond to resident inquiries and requests for operational accountability while tracking time and material consumption.
SeeClickFix was projected to cost $5,000 per year for just five city employees to use, whereas the form was embedded in the City’s new website at a setup cost of $1,500, then $99 a year.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said it was unclear whether citizens would even use such an app, and starting from their website would accomplish many of the same functions.
The main thing the City lost by going its own way is lacking SeeClickFix’s mapping function.
This allows someone notifying a public works department about a pothole or an abandoned vehicle to pinpoint its exact location from their smartphone using GPS technology.
Citizens who aren’t comfortable with technology or simply want to talk to a human being directly can continue to report problems and request service the old fashioned way by calling the relevant departments.
The following phone numbers apply:
• City Hall, 256-845-1524;
• Sanitation, 256-845-0758;
• Brush Truck Pick-Up, 256-845-0758;
• Public Works, 256-845-6418;
• Street Department, 256-845-5720;
• Animal Control, 256-845-5720;
• Parks & Recreation, 256-844-6571;
• Police non-emergency, 256-845-0758;
• Fire non-emergency, 256-845-6250; and
• Burn Permits, 256-845-1234.
• For emergencies, call 9-1-1.
To report an issue, visit https://fortpayne.org/report-an-issue/.
