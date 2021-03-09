During a brief meeting on Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Education approved Mark McMahon's resignation, effective March 8, 2021.
McMahon was a teacher at Ider High School. The reason for resignation was not announced.
Board members Monty Darwin and Chris Andrews were absent from the Monday meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 25, 2021, with the regular meeting at 5 p.m. and work session at 4:30 p.m. in the Facilities Building meeting room.
