r November 5 as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3128 and Auxiliary prepare to host their 5th Annual Hustle for Heroes 5K. All proceeds from the event benefit the Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne.

According to coordinator Robin Murdock Cochran, the race begins and ends at the VFW Fairgrounds at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne. It is an out and back course that goes around the fairgrounds, along Williams Avenue and the Alabama Walking Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.