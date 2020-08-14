Kudzu Millwork, manufacturer of All Temp Windows, held a groundbreaking ceremony on a new 40,000 square foot facility Wednesday at 1201 Echols Drive in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Kudzu Millwork manufactures more than 80,000 vinyl windows annually for new construction homes and multifamily projects. The new facility will expand operations, increase capacity and improve efficiency.
“Our new location in Fort Payne will contribute to our long term growth plan by providing us the space and resources we need to be a leader in our industry for many years,” said Kudzu Millwork President and Owner Robb Wilson.
Attending the groundbreaking event was:
• Kudzu Millwork Owners Robb Wilson, Russ Wilson and Mark Wilson
• Kudzu Millwork COO John B. Marshall
• Kudzu Millwork Plant Manager Jeff Starbird
All Temp Windows has been in the window business for more than 35 years producing commercial grade aluminum windows while growing its vinyl window business. In September, 2014, All Temp Windows was purchased by Kudzu Millwork, Inc., and is now a leading vinyl window manufacturer. Learn more about All Temp Windows products at www.alltempwindows.com.
