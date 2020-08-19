The U.S. Postal Service will boost some prices – temporarily – starting in October.
The price increase on commercial domestic packages will go into effect Oct. 18 and will last through Dec. 27. Retail prices and international products will be unaffected.
“The planned temporary price adjustments are in response to increased expenses and heightened demand for online shopping package volume due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected holiday ecommerce,” USPS said in a statement.
The commercial price increase, USPS said, is “protecting the retail consumer during a vulnerable economic period while increasing prices on commercial volume during heightened volume levels.”
The change will include Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service. The increases range from 24 cents to $1.50 per package.
See the full list of price changes by visiting https://about.usps.com/newsroom.
