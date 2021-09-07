Nearly 500 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Summer 2021 commencement on August 6, including the following:
• Katherine Barfield of Fort Payne (35967) - MSE in Early Childhood Education.
• Joseph Butler of Valley Head (35989) - BS in Exercise Science/Wellness.
• Milicent Cryar of Fort Payne (35968) - BSN in Nursing.
• Allie Haney of Henagar (35978) - BS in Management.
• Wendy Holloway of Fort Payne (35968) - DNP in Nursing.
• Chloe Johnson of Geraldine (35974) - BSW in Social Work.
• Hannah Kittle of Geraldine (35974) - BSN in Nursing.
• Jay Lea of Henagar (35978) - BSN in Nursing.
• Jessica Lee of Valley Head (35989) - BSN in Nursing.
• Andrew McBrayer of Rainsville (35986) - BSE in Biology.
• Mackenzie Pope of Crossville (35962) - BSN in Nursing.
• Amberly Sampson of Crossville (35962) - BS in Accounting.
• Michael Shaddix of Valley Head (35989) - BA in Integrated Studies.
• Nathaniel Skidmore of Fort Payne (35967) - BSE in Biology.
• Bailee Smith of Fort Payne (35968) - BSW in Social Work.
• Maci Sparks of Fort Payne (35967) - BS in Marketing.
• Dusty White of Sylvania (35988) - BS in Management.
• Abby Williams of Crossville (35962) - BSN in Nursing.
• Benjamin Windom of Valley Head (35989) - MSE in Social Studies.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
