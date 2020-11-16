Candy Cane Lane returns to Alabama Walking Park

The DeKalb County Public Library is sponsoring its second Candy Cane Lane fundraising event in the Alabama Walking Park.
DeKalb County Public Library Director Cynthia Hancock said the staff felt that continuing the Candy Cane Lane this year would help lift some spirits amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People can walk through the park and enjoy looking at the cheerfully decorated and brightly lit trees while staying socially distanced and safe,” she said.
The library will purchase the 6-feet tall Christmas trees from the Heart of Dixie Christmas Tree Farm in Henagar.
Hancock said local businesses and organizations can sponsor a tree for a $200 donation made payable to the DeKalb County Public Library. This year, there is a limit of 30 trees.
“If a business doesn’t want to decorate a tree but would like to donate, we would gladly accept a donation,” she said.
This year, proceeds from sponsorships will help the library with projects, including financing new materials in the children’s department.
“The library will be purchasing new children’s books and DVDs,” Hancock said.
According to Hancock, the trees will be placed in the Alabama Walking Park, along with a custom sign displaying the name of the business starting Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Decoration begins after 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, and each business is free to decorate their tree to their taste.
“The only requirement is that each tree must visibly have a Candy Cane of some size placed somewhere on it,” Hancock said. “Only solar and battery-powered lights will be allowed.”
She said the trees would stand in the park throughout the holiday season for visitors to admire.
Last year’s Candy Cane Lane saw several Christmas trees lining the walking park with several selfie hot spots for visitors to take advantage of.
“All trees must be decorated before the Fort Payne Christmas in the Park event,” said Hancock.
Applications are available now for pick up at the DeKalb County Public Library or by calling 256-845-2671.
Sponsors will need to remove any wanted decorations by the end of the holiday season after Jan. 1, 2021, before the trees are removed.
No individual sponsorships are available this year. The deadline for entries and payment is Nov.18. Anyone interested can apply before Nov. 18, 2020, at the DeKalb County Public Library at 504 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.