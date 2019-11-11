Cadets assist with Marine Toys for Tots

A group of Fort Payne High School JROTC cadets took part in efforts to make the holiday season brighter for families in DeKalb County by assisting with the Marine Toys for Tots.
Twelve students volunteered to break down and move seven pallets of toys that will be distributed to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
The Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) is a federal program, sponsored by the United States Armed Forces in high schools, and also in some middle schools, across the United States & U.S. military bases across the world.
JROTC combines classroom instruction with service to school and community, extracurricular and social activities and the chance to take on leadership roles. The current FPHS JROTC teachers are LTC John Walker and SGT Joseph Maks.
Marine Toys for Tots Toy Drop Boxes are located at 27 venues across DeKalb County. LaRue Hardinger is the Toys for Tots coordinator for NE AL Marine Corps League Det 1404. The group distributed 5,840 toys to 1,117 children in 2018. For more information, visit fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
