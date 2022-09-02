The application process for medical cannabis business license began September 1, 2022.
Applicants interested in applying for a medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory, or integrated facility license may file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), provided that they submitted a request for an application by October 17, 2022.
In June, Henagar officials hosted a community meeting to hear a presentation from RX Connections, which wanted to possibly build a 60,000-square-foot medical cannabis processing plant near Henagar’s industrial park.
If awarded a license, company president Troy King (a former Alabama attorney general) said they would like to come to Henagar to construct a $15 to $20 million state-of-the-art facility creating somewhere around 100 to 200 “good-paying jobs” and an annual investment of about $18 million of economic infusion into the county.
More recently, the Town of Hammondville held a public hearing in late August to discuss the possibility of a medical cannabis dispensary in town.
Former Hammondville Mayor John Moore, of North DeKalb Medical Clinic, shared details and answered the question about the proposed business venture, which he described as “just starting the application process, [and] just on paper.”
The Business Application Forms will issue to requestors on October 24, 2022, and applicants will have until December 30, 2022, to file their application. Several dates, prescribed by the law and AMCC rules, allow for applicants to submit amendments and corrections to their previously filed applications.
Following the evaluation of applications, the Commission, per the statute, may award up to twelve (12) cultivator licenses, four (4) processor licenses, four (4) dispensary licenses, five (5) integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.
Under Alabama’s program, registered certifying physicians may recommend medical cannabis to patients who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder; cancer-related pain or nausea; Crohn’s Disease; depression; epilepsy or conditions causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s Disease; persistent nausea; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); sickle cell anemia; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury; Tourette’s Syndrome; a terminal illness; or conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.
Medical cannabis products that may be recommended to patients include tablets, capsules, tinctures, gelatinous cubes, gels, oils or creams for topical use, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler. Raw plant materials, products administered by smoking or vaping, or food products such as cookies or candies will not be allowed.
To learn more about the Alabama medical cannabis program or to file a Request for Business Application visit amcc.alabama.gov.
