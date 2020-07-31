Scotty Combs seeks seat on Rainsville council

Scotty Combs has announced his intention to seek a seat on the Rainsville City Council.
Combs is a graduate of Fyffe High School and attended Gadsden Business College. He currently serves as a project estimator for D&F Equipment Sales in Crossville, where he has worked for 18 years.
“I have been blessed to work for such a great company that cares about its employees,” said Combs. “[I have worked] my way up to lead-man, supervising shop employees on daily tasks, print reading, design building, and shipment.”
He believes his experience in the business field, which includes skills like operations management, negotiation, budgeting, supply chain management, and business process improvement, will be valuable to the city.
“I believe these skills help in building a better relationship with the residents of the City of Rainsville, the city council and city employees,” continued Combs.
Combs stated, if elected, his goals would include improving the infrastructure of roads and sidewalks, as well as industrial and housing development projects, and an expansion of the “Field of Dreams.”
“I would like to help make Rainsville more attractive to small business owners,” he said. “Entrepreneurs move to cities where they know they will have the best chance to access capital to carry out their business plans. Investors like to keep their money close to home, so economic development teams must work closely with potential investors and promote the fact that their city invests in people and good ideas.”
Combs is married to Heather Combs, a nurse practitioner in Fort Payne, and they have three children together: Lucas, Jack, and Emman. Lucas graduated from Fyffe this year and is attending Northeast Community College in the fall. Jack and Emma attend Cornerstone Christian Academy. They are members of Antioch Baptist Church.
Rainsville municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, August 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.