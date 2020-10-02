SPARTANBURG, SC – Even though Wofford College was forced to postpone then cancel Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020, the college still celebrates the accomplishments of this resilient class.
Elizabeth Jarrell Lindsey, a member of the class of 2020, earned a bachelor of arts degree in theatre, cum laude. Lindsey is from Mentone.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,764 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 286 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.
