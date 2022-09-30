City takes over Terrapin sewer system

Terrapin Hills signage. 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Fort Payne has completed the process of taking over the Terrapin Hills sewer system after a long and costly process of extending lines to connect to replace a failing, privately-built lagoon system in the subdivision.

City Attorney Rocky Watson said the switchover impacts approximately 200 houses in the Terrapin Hills, Scott Heights, Lakeview and adjacent areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.