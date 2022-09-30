City takes over Terrapin sewer system

Fort Payne has completed the process of taking over the Terrapin Hills sewer system after a long and costly process of extending lines to connect to replace a failing, privately-built lagoon system in the subdivision.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said the switchover impacts approximately 200 houses in the Terrapin Hills, Scott Heights, Lakeview and adjacent areas.
Homeowners in those areas should begin receiving bills for sewer service now that the city has completed a couple of months of testing to make sure the system works properly.
A period of adjustment will sort out inevitable confusion involved in such a change.
“We’ve tried very hard to identify who is or isn’t on the system. If somebody gets a bill and they aren’t connected to the system, they need to contact the city. Regardless of whether of not they have a septic tank on their property. The fill lines are an issue with some people thinking they are connected to the system when they actually aren’t,” Watson said.
The first discussions about the city taking over the waste disposal system happened in the 1990s while David Stout was Fort Payne’s mayor.
“That never came to fruition. The lawsuit this gets rid of is more than 10 years old,” Watson said. “We feel as confident as we can be under the circumstances that we have resolved the issues and it should operate smoothly.”
Throughout its history, the private Terrapin system has been a pain for city leaders despite the city having no role with the developing, installation, operation or permitting of it. Their concern has been ensuring that citizens are not put at risk.
The benefit to affected homeowners is the certainly of know that if problems happen, the city will come out to make repairs. This is in contrast to the previous situation where the Alabama Department of Environmental Management could have put a prohibition on operating the lagoon system due to incidents contaminating nearby waterways.
“Now there’s no lingering question of whether ADEM will shut down the system,” Watson said.
Assured of functioning toilets, property values in the subdivision should be protected with the lagoon by-passed. At ADEM’s request, the city has used a portable pump to clear the Terrapin Hills system since agreeing to take it over.
In April 2004, the Council discussed system owner David Groat’s difficulties with a $100,000 security bond requirement to renew his five-year franchise for the operation of the sewer system. The council renewed the franchise and reduced the amount to $50,000, allowing him the option of a bond or letter of credit. In July 2021, the city voted to empower Watson to “look for remedies to relieve a problem that has existed for 30 years.”
In recent months, extension of the service line happened from a pump station on 49th Street North (near the city’s new intermediate school) to the swerve near the bridge crossing Big Wills Creek on Greenhill Blvd NW commonly referred to as “Dead Man’s Curve.”
Fort Payne has used State Revolving Fund monies, which are administered by the state for the purpose of providing low-interest loans for investments in water and sanitation infrastructure. Bidding for the project came in at about $4 million.
The City Council pursued the SRF funds at the same March 2018 meeting in which it authorized the issuing of $45 million worth of bonds for $20 million in school construction/improvements and $25 million for general obligation projects. From the remaining $19 million of the bond money left to spend, about $10 million is needed for a separate sewer project connecting the pump station on Airport Road to a pump station near the WZOB radio station. Fort Payne will likely float another bond of at least $4 million for a third sewer project linking the other two together for one long connected sewer system running the length of the city.
