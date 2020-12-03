Jefferson’s moving to larger space next door

The Fort Payne Jefferson’s on Glenn Boulevard SW is moving into a larger space next door. Owners hope to reopen later this week in the new location, which they say will help them to provide a better experience for diners.
Robert Coggins said Jefferson’s has been in the old Captain D’s building for a decade, but the limited space has made it challenging to offer the family-oriented experience Jefferson’s typically offers in its restaurants.
“You had friends enjoying themselves at the bar right next to a family wanting a quiet dinner,” he said. “The new space will increase the space available for individual guests so they aren’t so close together. When COVID hit, we became limited to 65 people we could host. Of course, we take the coronavirus very seriously and require our employees to wear masks and do temperature checks.”
The new venue will offer a dedicated bar area separated from tables to make the experience more family-friendly. They are also going to add an arcade area specifically for kids to enjoy.
“The new building is spectacular,” he said. “The Fort Payne store has been our smallest, but the new space is going to look more like our other Jefferson’s restaurants.”
The new location was previously a Chinese restaurant, so they’ve been renovating the space. Originally, it was the location of Fort Payne’s Pizza Hut restaurant for many years.
The original Jefferson’s restaurant opened in Jacksonville, AL. in 1991. The brand now has 27 Jefferson’s franchises operating in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. Their other Alabama locations also include Gadsden, Opelika, Rainbow City and Scottsboro.
The Jefferson’s motif is easygoing sports-themed with games displayed on multiple televisions. The menu includes buffalo style chicken wings, hand-pattied burgers, chicken tenders, salads, wraps, sandwiches, platters, appetizers, oysters and kids meals. They offer dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.
Coggins serves as the director of operations for the Fort Payne venue, as well as the brand’s locations in Albertville, Oxford, Hoover and Carrolltown, Ga., where he started his career as a line cook while attending the University of West Georgia. Glen Grisham is the majority managing member.
Coggins praised the staff at the Fort Payne Jefferson’s as hard-working and credited General Manager Jordan Bradley for the smooth operations as they transition to a much larger space. They are periodically hiring servers, cooks and bartenders. Anyone interested can apply at https://jeffersons.com/application-for-employment/.
