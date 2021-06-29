DeSoto gears up for annual Independence Day events

DeSoto State Park will host its annual Independence Day events this upcoming Friday and Saturday.
Beginning on Thursday, participants can enter in the Flag-Making Contest. Materials and contest rules will be available at the campground pavilion starting Thursday and flags must be turned in no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday. White foam boards are used for the flags, along flags, along with natural (no live) materials. This contest is open to all ages. Winners will be announced Saturday afternoon.
The 8th Annual Splish and Splash Pool Party will be Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. With the $1 admission fee, guests can enter for door prizes and enjoy ice cream.
The Independence Day Parade will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at DeSoto Park’s Headquarters and end in the Improved Campground. Participants are welcome to decorate their car and meet at the Headquarters at 2:45 p.m. for lineup.
An Ice Cream Social will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Campground Pavilion as a chance for campers and guests to fellowship and relax with a treat. Participants are welcome to bring their own favorite homemade ice cream recipe or other desserts to share with fellow guests. It is encouraged to bring a comfortable camp chair, as seating will be limited. It is free to participate and anyone is welcome. The flag-making contest winners will be announced at the social.
Along with the Independence Day events, the park will still offer its standing activities.
The Zipline Aerial Adventures, open seven days a week, offers a “sky trail” over areas of the park for adventure seekers. Fee: $49.00 ($53.90 after taxes). Ages 6 to adult. Minimum weight: 40 lbs, Max weights: Girls 250 lbs and under. Guys 285 lbs and under. For more details/tour times, see zipline staff in DeSoto’s Country Store or email info@desotoziplines.com Call Screaming Eagle for reservations: 256-886-3761.
Miller’s Bend Paddle Shack in the DeSoto Falls Picnic Area will be open this weekend for guests to kayak up the West Fork of Little River. You can rent sit-on-top kayaks for an up to four-mile round trip. Boat Shack Hours: Friday 2-6:00 Saturday and Sunday 10:00-6:00 pm Location: DeSoto State Park-Fort Payne, Alabama. DeSoto Falls Picnic Area, 7 miles from the main park area of DeSoto State Park. Reservations can be made by calling the Lodge: 256.845.5380 Fee: Single sit-on-top kayak: $15.00 per hour. Tandem sit-on-top kayak: $25.00 per hour. www.alapark.com/kayak-little-river.
The Civilian Conservation Corps Museum is open Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment on weekdays. Visitors can learn more about this Depression-era program that developed DeSoto State Park and other parks all over the U.S.A. DeSoto State Park was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid 1930s to early 1940s, and was known as State Park #5. The CCC boys built roads, trails, culverts, a nine-hole golf course, and stone and wood structures such as picnic pavilions, barbeque pits, cabins, and a group lodge. Many original structures built by the CCC can still be seen today. The museum is located in the “Contact Station” located at the original entrance to DeSoto State Park on Country Road 618. (Just 2 miles from DeSoto’s Country Store)
The Benefield Interpretive Center (Nature Center) is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located next to the Country Store. The center features mounted and live animals and teaches visitors about things found on Lookout Mountain and history of who has called it home.
For detailed information on hiking trails in the park, visit https://www.alapark.com/desoto-state-park/hiking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.