Mountain Town Hop Festival is Saturday

The Mountain Town Hop Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne.
Dusty Smith will perform from 2-4 p.m. and Ally Free will take the stage from 4-6 p.m.
Food will be available from Straight to Ale (Ale's Kitchen) and Vintage 1889.
Masks are suggested for patrons. Organizers request no groups of 10 or more people mingling together while at the event.
To volunteer or become a sponsor, email bamabeerpromos@gmail.com.
The Fort Payne Main Street organization is again hosting the Mountain Top Hop Fest, organized by Alabama Beer Promotions.
Advance tickets are $35, with the price rising to $40 on the day of the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the “We Got Your Back” 501(c)3 campaign to raise awareness and show support for all members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and other emergency responders through billboards and yard signs.
For tickets, visit https://mountaintownhopfest.ticketspice.com/mountain-town-hop-fest-2020 or follow the event page on Facebook at @mthopfest for regular updates.
