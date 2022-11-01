Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help child care providers recruit and retain workers as the industry recovers from the pandemic.

