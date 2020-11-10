Rainsville City Council moves forward with alcohol sales process

The Rainsville City Council held a special called meeting on Monday, voting on businesses who applied for alcohol sales in the city.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the meeting was called due to the city's applications for alcohol sales that were ready for the council to approve.
After applicants go through all the necessary procedures and the Rainsville Alcohol Committee approves their applications, it's up to the council to make the final decision to send it on to Montgomery.
Rainsville Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer Kennedi Traylor presented three Alcohol Applications Packets to the council.
She said they had three applicants who submitted their applications, went through background checks and inspections to get their applications ready to submit to the Rainsville Alcohol License Review Committee.
She said all applications passed, and their next step is to go through the council, after which they will be able to get their license and go through the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
Councilman Ricky Byrum asked how long it would take applicants to obtain their license, to which Traylor said it would be around two weeks to hear back from the ABC Board.
“Once they get their ABC licenses, they will be able to start selling,” she said.
Lingerfelt noted that if applicants have to remodel or rebuild their buildings, they would have to get a building inspector and have it inspected and obtain a building permit. However, if you're only adding coolers or spacing like Bruce's Foodland did, then there is no need for it to be inspected.
“So, if you’re remodeling your building or rebuilding a building, it has to be inspected,” he said.
Councilman Arlan Blevins asked if the buildings would have to meet explicit construction specifications.
Lingerfelt said the fire marshall, DeKalb County Health Department and the building inspector would have to all check off to verify the building is up to the city code.
Lingerfelt also announced that from now on, as the city received applications for approval, they would be brought up during the Rainsville City Council meetings.
“This is new, and we are having to learn as we go,” he said.
The council approved the following applicants:
• Public Building Authority/ City of Rainsville [Northeast Alabama] Agri-Business Center
• Rainsville Foodland
• Topher’s Wings
Lingerfelt said approval letters would be sent to the Public Building Authority in Montgomery.
Councilman Bejan Taheri was absent from Monday's meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2020, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
