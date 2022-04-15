The City of Henagar held a community event Monday where representatives of Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the southeast, shared a general overview of their 2022 Comprehensive Plan for the city, while requesting feedback from the community.
Henagar Council member Tara Kirby said the city government understands the need for growth and opportunity, as a result, they partnered with GMC. This is the same company Fort Payne contracted with to conduct a similar long-range plan.
"As a Council, we knew that we not only wanted Henagar to grow, we want Henagar to thrive," said Kirby. "No matter the age, we want to offer different types of outlets for our citizens."
GMC Planner and Urban Designer Bryan King presented the community research findings while emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive city plan and the importance of input from the community regarding the city's current needs, future and opportunities.
He provided attendees with the process of the "Henagar Homegrown" initiative and delivered an overview of what that is.
King touched on a wide variety of topics including:
• community engagement
• Developing a common vision that reflects the true value of Henagar, taking advantage of opportunities while tackling challenges
• development of plan goals and implementation strategy based on data and provided input
King encouraged citizens and attendees to think about the future of Henagar, envisioning what that might look like and thinking in terms of 10 to 15 years from now.
Kirby said they are interested in what the citizens of Henagar want to see moving forward and provide more opportunities for residents.
City branding centered around a new city logo and sign was among the items discussed at the community meeting to set the town and stand out in the region to residents, visitors and potential investors.
Attendees were provided with three proposed logos and asked to rank them from 1 (favorite) to 3 (least favorite).
A 2022 Comprehensive Plan survey is available via the City of Henagar Facebook page or by visiting the following link, https://bit.ly/3M3mQlN.
Citizens are encouraged to participate and let their voices be heard.
Among the many attendees at the event were various city officials and GMC representatives King, Jason Harper and Mathew Tindal.
“There was a wonderful response from the community, and we counted 90 attendees,” said Henagar City Clerk Lora Corbin.
