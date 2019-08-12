Deputies conduct ‘Back to School’ road safety saturation

A “Back to School” saturation operation was conducted last Tuesday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, state troopers and officers with the Henagar and Powell Police Departments.
The purpose of the operation was to take as many dangerous drivers and narcotics offenders off our roadways before local children started school on Wednesday.
During the operation, a suspect fled deputies on Pine Drive in Henagar at approximately 2 p.m. A female suspect, Tiffany Crow, 27, of Henagar, was captured after the pursuit. A male subject escaped on foot after the vehicle was abandoned in a field behind a residence. Charges on the suspect who escaped may be pending after positive identification.
Crow received charges of Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later in the evening, another suspect led deputies on a short pursuit on County Road 134 near Henagar. Johnny Ray Elkins, 28, of Valley Head, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempt to Elude.
The passenger, Kelly Gilreath, 40, of Ider, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
15 individuals in total were arrested during the operation.
Others arrested during the saturation:
• Anthony Eugene, 54, of Washington, D.C.
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
• Michael Bishop, 26, of Sylvania
- Failure to Appear Warrant (x2)
• Crystal Burt, 30, of Fort Payne
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Giving False ID to a Law Enforcement Officer
• Vernon Cottrell, 27, of Rainsville
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Drug Paraphernalia
- DUI (Alcohol)
• Robert Dickinson, 52, of Crossville
- Possession of Marijuana 1st
- Drug Paraphernalia
• Chad Haggard, 40, of Higdon
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest
• Lakreisha Jackson, 25, of Rainsville
- Warrant for Failure to Comply
• Kayce Moore, 36, of Elkton, Kentucky
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd
- Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
• Dustin Spence, 33, of Crossville
- Failure to Appear Warrant
- Attempt to Elude
• Alexandria Tims, 18, of Rainsville
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Drug Paraphernalia
• Erica Hicks (29 of Rainsville
- Warrant for Jackson County (x2)
• Timothy Smith, 32, of Geraldine
- Failure to Appear Warrants for Rainsville and Fyffe
“I’d like to thank all our guys and the other agencies that helped make this operation a success,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We wanted to put in the extra hours to help make our roadways safer when the buses and parents start taking our kids to school. Our youth is our future that we have to protect with all of our resources. God bless.”
