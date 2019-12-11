Four Northeast Alabama Community College employees were recognized recently at the 2019 Alabama Community College System Chancellor’s Awards Ceremony in Montgomery. The ceremony was held during the Alabama Community College Association annual conference.
The ACCS Chancellor’s Awards began 33 years ago to reward and recognize those who have exemplified outstanding performance and dedicated service to their college. NACC’s Class of 2019 Chancellor’s Award recipients are Thomas Frost, Lynde Mann, Staci Miller, and Thomas Dixon.
Dr. David Campbell, NACC president, stated, “It is a privilege to have nominated these very deserving staff and faculty members for the Chancellor’s Awards. It is people like them that make Northeast such an exceptional place. Each has made outstanding contributions to the college and our community.”
Thomas Frost, mathematics instructor, has been at Northeast for three years. He stated, “It is a great honor to have received this award. I am very thankful for such a great place to work that allows me to impact people’s lives every day in a positive way.”
Lynde Mann, human resources director, has been full time at Northeast for 16 years. She said, “I am so honored to have been selected by Dr. Campbell for this honor. I am proud to be a part of such an incredible institution that cares so deeply for its students and its employees.”
Staci Miller, dual enrollment coordinator, has worked at Northeast for five years. She stated, “I feel honored to be presented with the 2019 Chancellor’s Award. NACC has provided me with the opportunity to advise high school students through our dual enrollment program. These students are getting a head start in their educational careers and being able to watch them succeed is rewarding. I am forever grateful to be able to assist our dual enrollment students in their first college experience.”
Thomas Dixon, EMS/Paramedic Program director, has been working at Northeast for just over 2 years. He said, “NACC is truly a student centered college and I am extremely honored to be part of the team that is making such a difference in the lives of our students. I am very thankful and greatly appreciate having been recognized with receiving the Chancellor’s Award, but I want to make certain that I communicate that it is the excellent bunch of folks in EMS education at NACC that daily work to ensure that not a single student goes without the highest quality of prehospital emergency medical instruction.”
For more information about Northeast, call 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001 or go to www.nacc.edu.
