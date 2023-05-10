Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.