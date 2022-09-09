Toys for Tots campaign thanks city

Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County coordinator LaRue Hardinger of the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404 and Lance Corporal Landon Fant (Ret.) presented the Fort Payne City Council with a plaque of appreciation. The city provides space for the campaigns to collect and sort toys for families in need.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Coordinator LaRue Hardinger thanked the Fort Payne City Council for its assistance in helping provide space for the volunteers to collect, sort and ultimately distribute the items to children who would otherwise not receive a present to open on Christmas morning. Other groups must cover that overhead themselves.

Among 800 similar campaigns, the local effort earned honors as Southeast Campaign of the Year for the Toys for Tots effort.

