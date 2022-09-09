Toys for Tots campaign thanks city

Coordinator LaRue Hardinger thanked the Fort Payne City Council for its assistance in helping provide space for the volunteers to collect, sort and ultimately distribute the items to children who would otherwise not receive a present to open on Christmas morning. Other groups must cover that overhead themselves.
Among 800 similar campaigns, the local effort earned honors as Southeast Campaign of the Year for the Toys for Tots effort.
Hardinger said it takes the volunteers approximately six weeks of work to sort through donated toys and pair them with families in need.
With citizens still reeling from the ripple effects of a pandemic and runaway inflation, that need may be greater than ever as more families find themselves struggling to make ends meet. Signups will begin in October at the Department of Human Resources food stamp office.
Hardinger said inflation is causing any new toys purchased to cost far more.
