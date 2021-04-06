Rainsville approves wastewater plant upgrades

The Rainsville City Council on Monday night approved improvements to the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Rainsville Councilman Derek Rosson said the various upgrades, which will include pipes and manholes, are in support of the plant running more efficiently.
The council approved the installment of five Manhole Extensions for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“There’s a lot of manholes that the seals need to be put in and raised up due to all the rain we’ve been receiving the last couple of weeks,” said Rosson. “We are going to go ahead and fix those five for sure, and I think they are roughly about $5,000 to $7,000.”
He said there would also be a valve replacement from Living Water Utilities LLC at the cost of $2,851.00.
The council approved to empower mayor Lingerfelt to work out the lease for the purchase of a Screw Press, a dewatering machine used to reduce the sludge amount by separating water content at the cost of $14,900.
The council also heard from DeKalb County School Systems Parental Engagement Specialist Tara Kirby regarding the county Parenting Partners Program. PPP is a program designed to provide enhanced educational opportunities designed to promote, build leadership, empower parents to be skilled, confident and positive leaders in their homes, schools and communities.
Kirby briefed the council about the program in which parents participate in a series of 90-minute classes over six weeks, and through these workshops, they learn skills aimed to build and promote vital contributors to their child’s success.
Each semester a new round of parents participate in the program, and this time Rainsville parents will take part.
The council unanimously voted to approve a $500 in advertising towards the Parenting Partners Program to aid in the graduation ceremony at completion.
For more information or to join, contact DeKalb County Schools Parental Engagement Specialist Tara Kirby at 256-638-7265, ext. 117 and for regular updates, follow DeKalb County Schools Parental and Community Engagement on Facebook.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Freeman announced a vacancy for a second manager position at the rate of $10 an hour with 30 to 35 hours a week at the Rainsville City Pool.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright reminded the public the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s annual burn ban begins May 1, 2021, through Nov. 1, 2021, as part of ADEM efforts to protect air quality in various areas of the state.
Councilman Bejan Taheri announced the Rainsville Library’s new handicap door has been installed and is open for operation. He also provided the council with the following Rainsville Fire Departments March Report: 53 incidents, 37 of them Emergency Management Agency and 16 of them were fires.
Rainsville Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum announced the extension of the amnesty month until the end of April as the department continues its effort to clean up existing warrants. He said to date, they have received about $3,700 in payments.
“The program is going great, it's done exactly what it was designed to do,” Crum said. “It got warrants out of the system that were just sitting there. It helped people out that needed help getting out of that bind, and it helped the city out as well getting money that we wouldn’t have seen.”
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff announced the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Rainsville Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 20 was a success. The tournament saw 24 teams and raised over $18,000 for scholarships. Goff thanked the community, city and councilmen for their support.
The council also:
• approved the hiring of Dough Combs, CDL driver for the Sanitation Department at the rate of $15.63.
• approved to empower the mayor to negotiate the BFI Sand Valley Landfill Contract
• approved to empower the mayor to negotiate the Section/Dutton Water Contract
• approved a pay scale change for the City of Rainsville Swimming Pool managers from $9 to $10 and eliminating overtime.
• approved to hire Christy Cooper as Rainsville City Pool manager.
• approved to empower the mayor to move forward with Raymond James Public Finance and the refinancing of the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center under amendment 7-72 for the bond issue.
• approved the promotion of Gerald Mount to sergeant at the Rainsville Police Department with a pay rate of $15.63 an hour.
• approved to send Austin Langley to the Police Academy at the cost of $2,200 under contract.
• approved to hire Austin Langley as a patrolman for the Rainsville Police Department.
• accepted the quote from Premier Truck Group for $4,577.44 for the repair of a 2018 Freightliner truck for the Rainsville Sanitation Department.
• approved the purchase of (20) 4-yard dumpsters from Waste Quip at the cost of $12,865.00.
• approved repairs to the roof of the city-owned Lions Club building. The total cost of repairs is $14,500 with the Lion Club funding $6,300 and the City of Rainsville funding the remaining cost.
• approved repairs at Terrace Drive in Rainsville at the cost of $16,278.
• approved the $1,000 sponsorship for Liberty Learning Foundation, a non-profit organization facilitating active, immersive, civics and character programs in K-12 classrooms and orchestrating local events that empower schools, parents, local leaders and businesses to take ownership in the future of community and country.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt was absent from Monday night's meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
