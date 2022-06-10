Fort Payne Council votes to buy fire engine

Fort Payne City Council approved the purchase of a new ladder truck for the Fort Payne Fire Department. This new addition will allow firefighters to get into places they either couldn’t get to before or was difficult. With discounts the truck will cost $1,086,758.68.
Fire Chief Stacy Smith spoke at the meeting about how this new ladder would benefit not only firefighters but the city.
“This new, smaller ladder truck would allow us to get into places that in the past was difficult because the bigger trucks just couldn’t fit,” Smith said.
Smith also discussed how it would cost more in the long run to order parts for the older trucks than to go ahead and purchase a new ladder truck now.
Ordering the ladder truck now would save the city $50,765 also purchasing the truck and paying in full will save $41,364. Smith said if the city went ahead and “locked in” the order and purchase of the truck would save another $92,130.
With discounts subtracted from the original cost of $1,178,888.60 the city will be saving a total of $92,130.
Smith told the council how the ladder truck will be used, “This truck would be used to operate in town and would be able to access different buildings and would be able to maneuver in places the bigger truck couldn’t.”
One council member asked what would happen to the older truck. Smith responded by saying, “We aren’t getting rid of the bigger fire truck, but it will be moved to a different location and will be used on larger buildings.”
It will take the ladder truck around two years to get to Fort Payne after purchasing but Smith said, “I would rather pay now and wait two years than two years from now we have to purchase this truck and not get any of the discount.”
The council also unanimously to approve the hiring of Grant Ledbetter for the position of Treasurer.
Ledbetter has worked
with the city before by doing the city’s audit for the past three years.
During the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Brian Baine showed the council a sign which can be put on lawns.
The sign applies to people who have been having issues with the sanitation department not picking up all of their trash for reasons the department cannot control.
“The sanitation department will have these signs in their trucks and when there is a pile that needs to be addressed a person can call this number for the pile to be picked up,” said Baine.
The sanitation department said the volume of trash has increased and that is why some peoples trash is not picked up on time.
“We are trying to make whatever adjustments we can make and ask the public for patience. We know it can be frustrating for garbage not to be picked up and we are working on it,” Baine said.
The council also approved the following activity permits:
• Friends of Jimmy, Dustin Christopher benefit at the Rotary Pavilion on Saturday June 18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Fort Payne Main Street 5K Fun Run, Downtown route on Saturday September 10th beginning at 8 a.m.
Alcohol license application:
• Gallardo’s Mexican Restaurant on premises beer and wine.
The council then went into Executive Session to discuss litigation and the meeting ended.
