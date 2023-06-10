RAINSVILLE - Excitement has been building as runners from all corners of the country prepared to gather in Rainsville for the highly anticipated 15th Anniversary of the Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K.
Dubbed "The Best Small Race in America," this event promises to be a celebration of athleticism, community, and giving back.
The Rainsville Freedom Run welcomes participants of all ages, including both runners and walkers. The race, kicking off today, will start and culminate at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, located at 1504 Main Street East.
Registration for this event is $30 for either the 5k or the 10k race, and people will be allowed to register the morning of the race. Registration will close at 1,200 participants, and right now there are over 1,000 people signed up.
What sets this year's edition apart is the unprecedented prize money on offer. Organizers have gone above and beyond to make this event even more rewarding for participants. For the 10K race, a whopping $1,000 awaits the winner, followed by $800 for second place, $600 for third place, $400 for fourth place, and $200 for fifth place. The 5K race winners will receive equally enticing cash prizes, with $600 for first place, $400 for second place, $300 for third place, $200 for fourth place, and $100 for fifth place.
But the generosity doesn't end there. The Rainsville Freedom Run is also renowned for its impressive door prizes, and this year's offerings are the biggest and most lavish yet. Participants and spectators will have a chance to win a grand door prize worth $1,500, in addition to 15 door prized valued at $500. Moreover, an assortment of cash rewards and gifts will be up for grabs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.
While the Rainsville Freedom Run serves as a testament to the town's commitment to physical fitness and friendly competition, it is equally dedicated to supporting the local community. All funds raised during the 2023 Freedom Run will stay within the community, making a significant impact through donations to local charities. The event organizers believe that by reinvesting the proceeds locally, they can truly make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens, providing essential support to those in need.
As the 15th Anniversary of the Rainsville Freedom Run draws near, anticipation continues to mount. With a record-breaking prize pool, an array of exciting door prizes, and a focus on giving back to the community, this year's race promises to be a momentous occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.