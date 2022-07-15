The DeKalb County Board of Education heard a brief update on structure projects in Ider and Valley Head during Wednesday night's board meeting.
"I visited several schools this week and am very pleased to see the progress made on the Valley Head baseball field," said Superintendent Wayne Lyles. "The weather really deters progress in the spring."
However, there have been advances made including the lights and dugouts, with the fencing along the sidelines and outfield starting soon.
"That project is coming together and I'd like to thank all the volunteers that have volunteer time and the vendors who have helped with materials," Lyles said. "It's really looking good. Again thank you to Valley Head and Hammondville for their assistance. I look forward to seeing play baseball on their own field in the spring."
Board President Carol Hiett said the Valley Head baseball field project was something they've worked on for a long time.
"I appreciate them being patient with us until we could get them a place where they could play home games and call theirs for a change," she said.
Board Vice President Robert Elliott took the opportunity to clarify the project was held up for some time due to legal issues.
"Lawyers would not allow the county to do what needed to be done — so we had to settle that through the lawyers," he said.
The board and Lyles collectively noted its "good to see it come together with a lot of work from a lot of people's part."
Lyles also announced the Ider gym project plan has been approved by the state's Division of Construction Management, with the goal to advertise bids this month.
With that being said, the development of the plans for moving the softball field are nearing completion. The goal is to have the new field completed by December, allowing the construction for the new gym to begin.
As the start of the new school year draws near, Lyles said while visiting campuses this week, he noted they are "shaping up and looking forward to the return of students."
"Our maintenance department has worked extremely hard this summer," he said. "We’ve been receiving so much praise from our principal for what assistance they have been, and how hard they have worked.
Lyles and board members took the opportunity to thank the county maintenance staff and supervisor for all the work and improvements they have done in the campuses, facilities, and technology departments as they prepare for the return of students.
The board also:
• approved the agenda and minutes from the July 1, 2022 meeting.
• On Wednesday, the board also held a personnel transfer hearing to consider the proposed transfer of Attendance Supervisor Chris Hairston.
Lyles said the recommended transfer of Hairston from attendance supervisor at the Student Services and Registrar's Office to instructional supervisor at the DeKalb County Virtual Academy is in the best interest of the school system.
"I believe Mr. Hairston's skill set is a good fit for the supervision of the DeKalb virtual academy," he said.
Hairston took the opportunity to present his argument to the board as to why he believed he should not be transferred, highlighting the growth and success of the programs he is a part of.
Additionally, he also provided the board with supporting documents, testimonials, and letters from a wide variety of agencies, both local and state, advocating on his behalf.
Following the hearing, the board unanimously approved the transfer of Chris Hairston from a 12-month attendance supervisor at the Student Services and Registrar's Office to a 12-month instructional supervisor at the DeKalb County Virtual Academy / Tony Bell from a 12-month instructional supervisor at the DeKalb County Virtual Academy to 12-month attendance supervisor at the Student Services and Registrar's Office.
• approved the retirements and resignations: Lana Smith - 1⁄2 counselor / 1⁄2 teacher - Crossville High School - retirement - 8/1/22, Terrie Stanford - itinerant literacy coach - District - resignation - 6/26/22 and Ashley Buttram - itinerant special education bus paraprofessional - Fyffe Special Services Center - resignation - 7/20/22
• approved the transfer of Chris Hairston from 12-month attendance supervisor at the Student Services and Registrar’s Office to a 12-month instructional supervisor at the DeKalb County Virtual Academy / Tony Bell from 12-month instructional supervisor at the DeKalb County Virtual Academy to 12-month Attendance Supervisor at the Student Services and Registrar’s Office, Sheenia Daniel from English language arts teacher at Fyffe High School to English language arts teacher at Plainview High School (2022-135) (effective 8/1/22), Julie West from assistant principal (10-month) at Geraldine High School to itinerant elementary mathematics coach (10-months) for the district (2022-121) eEffective 7/14/22), Tracy Tidmore from middle school counselor at Crossville Middle School to high school counselor (10-months) at Collinsville High School (2022-125) (effective 7/14/22), April Hughes from bus driver at Collinsville High School to bus driver at Crossville Elementary School (2022-124) (effective 8/1/22)
• approved the certified placements (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Lamar Hendricks - secondary social science teacher - Valley Head High School (2022-098) (effective 8/1/22), Sharon Miller - intervention teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School (2022-131) (effective 8/1/22), Jessica Reed - itinerant instructional coach - Technology (10-months) - District (2022-137) (effective 7/13/22), Melissa Roberson - itinerant EL teacher - Collinsville High School (2022-142) (effective 8/1/22) and Kristin Williams - ARI instructional coach - Crossville Elementary School (2022-139) (effective 8/1/22)
• approved the support placements: Maria Turner - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Collinsville High School (2022-076) (effective 8/1/22), Michaelle Jones - itinerant school social worker - District (2022-099) (effective 8/1/22), Matthew Henderson - Bus Driver - Collinsville High School (2022-111) (effective 8/1/22), Sarah Tomlinson - itinerant school nurse - Crossville Elementary School (2022-136)(effective 8/1/22)
• approved the July 13, 2022 Contract Reports and the contract of Charles Warren teaching duties at Ider High School
• approved the following superintendent’s permission to place pending board approval and permission to close the Moon Lake Bank Accounts.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2022, work session at 8:45 a.m., a regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
