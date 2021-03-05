Henagar City Council approves $2,000 Liberty Learning sponsorship

Henagar City Council approved a motion during the scheduled council meeting Monday night to sponsor two classrooms at Henagar Jr. High School through Liberty Learning Foundation in the amount of $2,000.
The Liberty Learning Foundation is a non-profit organization facilitating active, immersive, civics and character programs in K-12 classrooms and orchestrating local events that empower schools, parents, local leaders, and businesses to take ownership in the future of community and country.
The Liberty Learning Foundation can be found in school in DeKalb County and 49 counties in Alabama. They have been around this area since 2011 and service more than 50,000 students currently. 50 students at Henagar Jr. High currently participate in the program.
According to Mayor Lee Davis, “Everybody that has been through the program or been involved in the program that I have talked to says it's great.”
The students pick local heroes to honor, and Council Member Tara Kirby has been previously honored as a hero at their program. “I just think it instills good character. It's teaching kids to appreciate the community, and it's an awesome program,” said Kirby.
Through grants and donations, Liberty Learning Foundation donates free tool kits to teachers and puts on powerful performances that increase understanding and retention of concepts. The program is about patriotism and veterans, where we came from and our freedom. “Kids nowadays don't know that freedom isn't free; it was paid for, dearly by the people before us,” said Liberty Learning Foundation Regional VP of Development, Angie Sparks.
“The people that are doing what I am doing are former educators, we really believe in what we're doing, and we see our country slipping away from how it started,” said Sparks. “We don't have a political agenda; we're just wanting our history taught to children, where we came from and what being an American is about.”
In short, the program creates and carries out grand learning experiences that teach, inspire and empower our “Next Great Americans”. “The more people that know about it and can come together to support it, that's what we would love to have,” said Sparks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.