The fair is coming to Fort Payne

Fall is right around the corner and with it comes the 64th Annual DeKalb County V.F.W. Agriculture Fair set to take place from Sept. 23 until the 28.
The 2019 Fair Booth theme is “Land That I Love.” President and Fair Manager Charles Stephens said registration for exhibits is starting next weekend.
“Registration for individual exhibits will start Sat. the 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday,” Stephens said.
All schools, clubs, scouts, and homemakers interested in Divisions one through eight booths must pre-register by Sept.14.
He said participants in Divisions one through eight could begin working on their booths Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. and the deadline for completion is noon on Sept. 21.
Scarecrows for Division 9 must be pre-registered by Sept. 13, and on-site Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and judging will take place on September 18.
Registration for Division 10 to 27, which includes canned foods, individual agricultural exhibits, baked and candy goods, art, photography, and needlework among a few others, is set to begin on Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also, the livestock entry deadline is Sept. 20 and deadline for Divisions 9 through 27 is Sept. 22.
The DeKalb County V.F.W. Agriculture Fair has also renovated its website for individuals to visit.
“It’s an improvement on what we had,” Stephens said.
He said the website had been completely reworked, making it easier to navigate anywhere you want to go.
Detailed information and general rules on individual exhibits and booth competition can be found at www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.