Guntersville City Schools names Williams as chief academic officer

Guntersville City School System on Monday welcomed former DeKalb County Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Williams as its new Chief Academic Officer.
Williams said she felt honored to be chosen to serve in her role as Chief Academic Officer for a system with a strong legacy of achievement and success.
“I look forward to not only being a part of that legacy but also to working toward continued excellence,” she said.
Williams’ career with the DeKalb County Schools system spanned 20 years. Of her time, she said she was blessed to work alongside some amazing people.
“I will always cherish my time in DeKalb. However, I am honored and excited to begin this next chapter at the schools of Guntersville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.