The DeKalb Radio Control Flyers is a Academy of Model Aeronautics Chartered Radio Control Model club located in Fort Payne, Alabama.
We just celebrated our 30th Anniversary on May 18, 2019 as a chartered club with the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Our president is Gerald Sharp, vice president is John Acevedo. Our treasury is Glenn Bond and our secretary is Cindy Mealor.
We have been giving back to our community in past years with a Fun Fly to help the Friends of DeKalb County Alabama Animal Adoption Center. This year, we raised $465.00 for them, and we’re honored to be able to have another Fun Fly to help The Marine Toys For Tots of DeKalb County.
So, we would like to invite everyone to come help these local kids have a great Christmas. We will have Papa John’s Pizza thanks to the manger Karen Campbell who is so kind to donate to raise money for these kids. Also, thank you to Nick from United Grocery Outlet for the waters.
Toy For Tots will be at our fly in and we will have a drawing for a karaoke machine valued at $250.00.
The Toys for Tots Fly-in is Oct. 26 at Jacoway Field in Fort Payne with gates opening at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited. An AMA Membership is requires to fly and any type of airplane, helicopters or multi rotors are welcome. Lunch is $5.00.
Secretary and Public Information Officer Cindy Mealor and Gerald Sharp are both the contest directors for this Fun Fly. If anyone needs more information they can call Mealor at 256-641-4789. Or email at DeKalb-RC-Flyers-Cindy@outlook.com or send us a message on Facebook.
