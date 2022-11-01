Fort Payne introduces completed upgrades to athletic program facilities

The Fort Payne City Schools presented and celebrated the renovations and upgrades to a synthetic athletic field and new track and field surface at last week’s home football game.
Superintendent Brian Jett said the Shaw turf system utilizes game on technology that allows design work and inlays to be directly tufted into the product.
The football field is s built on a Brock shock pad with brock fill organic infill material. This is 100% environmentally friendly application.
The system components have recently been rated cradle to cradle making it a completely sustainable synthetic turf system. The pine infill also serves as a cooling mechanism which will keep the turf 30-40 degrees cooler than a typical sand rubber installation. The track system is a Beynon sandwich system. This allows the fastest possible track surface while adding a force reduction layer vital for young athletes. The Beynon 300 system has been utilized at institutions across the country including Harvard, Memphis and Utah. The added custom colored exchange zones will give an aesthetic look that will be unmatched across the state. Jett introduced School board president Carolyn Martin, vice president Neal Baine and board members Randy Bynum, Sharon Jones, and former board member Jimmy Durham, as well as Fort Payne High School Principal/Athletc Director Patrick Barnes and former Superintendent Jim Cunningham. Jett also extended gratitude to Warner Athletic Construction employees Russ Russell and Clint Clark, Greenhill Engineering engineers Curt and Trey O’Daniel and T Jay Smith Construction and his employees “for all their hard work and dedication to this project.
“Together between the baseball, softball, football, soccer, cross county, track and field and track, the Fort Payne City School System is proud that not only will our student athletes, but our band, physical education classes, will all be able to enjoy these facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.