Fort Payne introduces completed upgrades to athletic program facilities

Pictured, from left: Owner of T Jay Smith Construction, T Jay Smith, Russ Russell of Warner Athletic Construction, Trey and Curt O’Daniel of Greenhill Engineering, Patrick Barnes, Principal/Athletic Director of Fort Payne High School, Jim Cunningham, former superintendent of Fort Payne City Schools, Jimmy Durham, past president and board member of FPCS Board of Education, current board members Randy Bynum, vice-president Neil Baine, Sharon Jones, board president Carolyn Martin, and Superintendent Brian Jett.

 Tybee Haney | Times-Journal

The Fort Payne City Schools presented and celebrated the renovations and upgrades to a synthetic athletic field and new track and field surface at last week’s home football game. 

Superintendent Brian Jett said the Shaw turf system utilizes game on technology that allows design work and inlays to be directly tufted into the product. 

